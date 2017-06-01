City of Savannah creates water meter video for customers

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah has created an instructional video explaining to customers how to read a water meter and verify its accuracy.

“We want to encourage our customers to read their meters on a regular basis and compare it with their bills and water usage,” said Nicole Brantley, City of Savannah Utility Bill Administrator.

The City hopes customers will watch this video in order to better monitor their meter and water consumption.

Visit www.savannahga.gov/waterutilities for more information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s