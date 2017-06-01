City of Savannah creates water meter video for customers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The City of Savannah has created an instructional video explaining to customers how to read a water meter and verify its accuracy.

“We want to encourage our customers to read their meters on a regular basis and compare it with their bills and water usage,” said Nicole Brantley, City of Savannah Utility Bill Administrator.

The City hopes customers will watch this video in order to better monitor their meter and water consumption.

Visit www.savannahga.gov/waterutilities for more information.