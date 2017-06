BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A big change was announced in management at the Bluffton Police Department. News 3 has learned longtime Chief Joey Reynolds is stepping down.

Reynolds announced his retirement Wednesday, May 31.

His decision to leave wraps up a 40-year career in law enforcement.

He served as police chief in North Carolina before coming to Bluffton.

Reynolds says he plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector. His last day is June 30.