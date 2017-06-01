8-foot-long alligator removed from Tybee Island beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An 8-foot-long alligator was spotted on Tybee Island this morning.

The 10-year-old gator was initially sighted in the water around 7:30 a.m. when Tybee Fire and Police officials were called to the scene. Beachgoers were able to watch the gator rescue but were asked to stay out of the water until it was removed around 11:30 a.m.

Trapper Jack Douglas‘ assistant caught and transported the alligator which will be kept in custody until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources advises further action.

According to Chief Ashley Fields, there was an alligator on Tybee’s South Beach last year.

Officials believe the gator gained access from the shipping channel where the Savannah River meets North Beach. No one was injured during the removal.

No one was injured during the removal process.