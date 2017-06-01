2017 Atlantic Hurricane Names

Since I was a young girl I was always fascinated by tropical weather. Like me, you may find interest in the way tropical storms and hurricanes are named. Naming these storms helps bring organization to the busy tropical season. The World Meteorological Organization has a strict procedure when it comes to naming storms.

For Atlantic hurricanes there is a list of alternating male and female names, which is used on a six year rotation. The same names are used every six years, but storms that are incredibly deadly or costly are retired, meaning the name is replaced.

The 2017 list starts with Arlene and ends at Whitney. Now we already had a tropical storm Arlene back in April. Early storms are rare and does not necessarily mean an active season is ahead. The next tropical storm to form will take the name Bret. If more than 21 tropical cyclones form, any additional storms will take names from the Greek alphabet.