Video: Nine-foot alligator removed from beach at St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTLV) – A nine-foot alligator was removed from the surf at a beach in St. Simons Island on Friday morning. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

A representative of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said they received the call around 11:53 a.m. at the Coast Guard Beach. They were able to remove the animal from the beach.

Capt. Chris Ridley said it’s not uncommon to see alligators at the beach on St. Simons Island and that they have about one incident a summer.

He said alligators live in marshes that empty into the ocean and alligators are able to swim south toward the beaches. Every now and then, his department gets a complaint from beachgoers.

There are no signs warning beach-goers in St. Simons Island, Ridley said.

