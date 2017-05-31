Veteran Affairs Secretary: VA is ‘still in critical condition’

By Published: Updated:
David Shulkin
In this photo taken May 11, 2017, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Shulkin is warning the VA is “still in critical condition” despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector. In a "State of the VA" report, the physician points to decades of disrepair and bloated bureaucracy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is warning the VA is “still in critical condition” despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.

In a “State of the VA” report released Wednesday, he points to decades of disrepair and bloated bureaucracy. He offers a blunt diagnosis: “There is a lot of work to do.”

Veterans can get “same-day” services at medical centers but are still waiting too long for new appointments at about 30 locations nationwide.

Many primary care centers are understaffed. Inventory systems at several facilities are woefully out of date, and employee accountability “clearly broken.” Shulkin says the VA had about 1,500 disciplinary actions against employees pending, citing legal requirements it wait at least a month before taking action for misconduct.

A fact sheet highlighting some of the elements of Secretary Shulkin’s address as well as the text of his address can be found at: http://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/StateofVA_FactSheet_5-31-2017.pdf

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s