SCMPD seeks auto theft, kidnapping suspect and witness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Central Precinct detectives ask the public’s help identifying a male suspect and a witness in an auto theft and kidnapping that occurred Tuesday, May 23.

At about 6:00 p.m., Metro officers responded to an auto theft report outside a store in the 5400 block of Abercorn Street. Reportedly, the victim went into the store, leaving her children in the unlocked and running vehicle. While the victim was in the store, the suspect got into the vehicle, driving off with the children inside. Shortly thereafter, the children were let out, and officers located and reunited them with the victim.

The victim’s vehicle is a blue 2007 Jeep Compass with Georgia tag, PXD8998.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair standing about 5 feet 8 inches. During the incident, he wore a black shirt and dark shorts. The witness is described as a white male with a full beard standing about 6-feet-tall. During the incident, he wore dark jeans, a t-shirt and a backpack.

Anyone with information on their identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.