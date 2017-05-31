SCAD student sitcom ‘The Buzz’ wins Emmy at College Television Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has announced that “The Buzz,” the university’s student-produced sitcom, recently won an Emmy from the Television Academy Foundation’s 38th College Television Awards, which took place May 24, 2017, in the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles.

SCAD’s “The Buzz,” along with writer Matt Nickley (M.F.A., Performing Arts, 2016) and producer Shasta Ford (M.F.A., Film & Television, 2017), won Best Scripted Series. The College Television Awards honors students for excellence in storytelling.

The university introduced the “The Buzz” in 2016 to thoroughly prepare students for their professional lives by allowing them to run the entire show. More than 85 students, representing six academic departments, are cast members, scriptwriters, set designers, producers, crew and more to create the broadcast-ready production with professionals mentoring students throughout the process. The show is one of the only multi-camera comedy series produced on a college campus and is shot in front of a live audience, making it one of the only universities in the nation to open its taping to the public.

The production was entirely led run by SCAD students, under the leadership of SCAD film and television department chair D.W. Moffett.

“The Buzz” will resume production in the fall 2017 quarter in front of a live studio audience. The new season will feature a revamped storyline, brand-new set and several additions to the cast.

