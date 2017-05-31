Preventing the summer slide: Live Oak Public Libraries kick off Summer Reading Program

You would think anything involving a ‘slide’ would be fun during the summer. Not when it comes to reading. Studies show, students tend to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the year when they’re on break.

June 1 – July 31, your child can visit any Live Oak Public Libraries branch in Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty Counties to pick up their “Build A Better World” Summer Reading Program reading log, calendar and rules.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about the free program.

More information here.