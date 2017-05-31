Preventing the summer slide: Live Oak Public Libraries kick off Summer Reading Program

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

You would think anything involving a ‘slide’ would be fun during the summer. Not when it comes to reading. Studies show, students tend to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the year when they’re on break.

June 1 – July 31, your child can visit any Live Oak Public Libraries branch in Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty Counties to pick up their “Build A Better World” Summer Reading Program reading log, calendar and rules.

Click ‘play’ to learn more about the free program.

More information here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s