Police ask for help to find missing elderly woman

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 88-year-old woman.

Frances Laverne Todd was last seen on Friday with a woman who is not a trusted guardian. They were traveling in a silver 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Georgia tag ADZ0327. Todd is wheelchair-bound, diabetic and possibly suffers from dementia or Sundowner’s Syndrome. Detectives believe Todd is at risk because she does not have her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s