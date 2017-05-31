Video: Police release dash cam from Woods’ arrest

Video courtesy of NBC News

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) – Another public embarrassment for Tiger Woods is shifting to the legal side following his arrest in Florida on a DUI charge, with one criminal expert suggesting Woods made a mistake by claiming publicly that prescription medicine was to blame. On the eve of the Memorial Tournament, which Woods won a record five times, PGA Tour players who grew up admiring his dominance in golf wished for the best.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on Tiger Woods’ arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A police report lists four medications, including Vicodin, that Tiger Woods reported taking when he was stopped for DUI.

The report released Tuesday indicated that Woods told officers that he was recovering from surgery.

Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014, the latest in April. Painkillers are generally prescribed after such surgeries, and many carry warnings to avoid driving while taking them. Other medicines, including over-the-counter allergy medicine or anti-anxiety medicines, can also cause drowsiness and include warnings about driving.

The FDA warning for Vicodin says it “may impair the mental and/or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially hazardous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery; patients should be cautioned accordingly.”

The report said Woods was cooperative “as much as possible” when found asleep at the wheel early Monday morning. He was “extremely sleepy” and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and hard to walk.

10:30 a.m.

Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car’s engine was running and its lights were on.

The report says officers woke Woods, who had “extremely slow and slurred speech” and told them he took several prescriptions.

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath tests showed no alcohol in his system, and Woods also agreed to a urine test.

Woods’ arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.

(NBC) – In a written statement, Tiger Woods says he wants the public to know that alcohol was “not” involved and that he did not realize the mix of medications had affected him so strongly.

He apologized to his family and fans and says he will do everything he can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Jupiter (NBC) – Tiger Woods was busted early Monday for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida.

The once-great golfer was arrested around 3 a.m. on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway in the town of Jupiter, NBC News has confirmed.

He was later released on his own recognizance, a spokesperson for Jupiter police said.

Woods, 41, a phenom whose career and marriage was wrecked by a sex scandal, lives nearby on palatial estate on Jupiter Island. He has not won a major tournament since June 2008.