Metro seeks female subject for questioning

SAVANNAH, GA (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating a female subject for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft investigation.

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Brinas, 28, is a white female with blue eyes and curly, blonde hair. She is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has a heart tattoo on her left chest area.

Brinas may be driving an older-model, blue Saturn.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.