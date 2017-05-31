Men probing Ivanka Trump supplier in China arrested, missing

By Published:

SHANGHAI (AP) – An advocacy group says a man investigating working conditions at a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes has been arrested and two other men are missing.

FILE – In this file photo taken Friday, April 21, 2017, Trademark applications from Ivanka Trump Marks LLC images taken off the website of China’s trademark database are displayed next to a Chinese online shopping website selling purported Ivanka Trump branded footwear on computer screens in Beijing, China. Three men investigating a company in China that produces Ivanka Trump brand shoes are missing, according to Li Qiang who runs China Labor Watch, a New York-based labor rights group that was planning to publish a report in June, 2017, about low pay, excessive overtime and the possible misuse of student interns at one of the company’s factories. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

 

The wife of Hua Haifeng says he was accused of illegal surveillance. She says the police called her Tuesday afternoon, gave her no details but told her she would not be able to see, speak with or receive money from her husband, the family’s breadwinner.

China Labor Watch executive director Li Qiang says he assumes the men must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable. For 17 years, his group has investigated working conditions at suppliers to some of the world’s best-known companies. But Li said his work has never attracted such scrutiny from China’s state security apparatus.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s