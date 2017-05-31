Get your Food Truck Festival details in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Food Truck Festival No. 3 is Saturday in Daffin Park & Do Savannah has the details. Plus. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra & ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for New Alumni celebrations at SCAD and Juneteenth at the Telfair.
What: Savannah Food Truck Festival No. 3
When: Noon-6:30 p.m. June 4
Where: Daffin Park
Cost: Free admission, food and drink for sale
Info: savannahfoodtruckfestival.net
What: Jazz at the Museum
When: 5-7 p.m. June 2
Where: Alex Townsend Memorial Courtyard, SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: scad.edu
What: “Character Study” reception
When: 5 p.m. June 2
Where: Gutstein Gallery, 201 E. Broughton St.
Cost: Free
Info: scad.edu
What: “Beauty and the Beast” screening
When: 7 p.m. June 2
Where: Trustees Theater, 216 E. Broughton St.
Cost: Free
Info: scad.edu
What: “Remembering Ben” A Memorial Tribute to the Legacy of Ben Tucker
When: 3-5 p.m. June 4
Where: Wright Square
Cost: Free
Info: 912-232-4151, communications@ascensionsavannah.org
What else: In case of rain, the concert will move to Crumley Hall in Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 120 Bull St.
What: Tybee Lighthouse Sunset Tours
When: June 9, 23; July 14, 21; Aug. 11, 25; Sept. 15, 22
Where: Tybee Island Lighthouse, 30 Meddin Drive
Cost: $25, ages 13 and older
Info: RSVP required at 912-786-5801
What: Telfair Museums’ Juneteenth Celebration
When: 6 p.m. June 8, Juneteenth lecture; 1-4 p.m. June 10, Free Family Day
Where: Jepson Center, 207 W. York St.
Cost: Free
Info: telfair.org