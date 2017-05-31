From Ridgeland to the world: Award-winning entertainer returns to raise money for high school

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Award winning singer, songwriter, and performer, Darryl J Williams, returned to his hometown of Ridgeland, SC over the weekend for a benefit concert for the school’s Beautification Project.

The entertainer has traveled the world and recently wrapped up a six-month contract cruising the Caribbean as a featured performer in the Tony Award-winning musical “After Midnight.”

He joins us to talk about the concert and his career in the entertainment industry and why he feels its important to give back.

Click ‘play’ to watch the interview AND hear him sing!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s