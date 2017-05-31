From Ridgeland to the world: Award-winning entertainer returns to raise money for high school

Award winning singer, songwriter, and performer, Darryl J Williams, returned to his hometown of Ridgeland, SC over the weekend for a benefit concert for the school’s Beautification Project.

The entertainer has traveled the world and recently wrapped up a six-month contract cruising the Caribbean as a featured performer in the Tony Award-winning musical “After Midnight.”

He joins us to talk about the concert and his career in the entertainment industry and why he feels its important to give back.

Click ‘play’ to watch the interview AND hear him sing!