Dr. Ann Levett sworn in as new SCCPSS Superintendent

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Colleagues, family and friends filled the Alfred E. Beach High School gymnasium in support of Dr. Ann Levett on Wednesday morning.

She took her Oath of Office at her alma mater as the new Superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Dr. Levett was sworn-in by fellow Beach High School alumna, Judge Tammy Stokes, of Recorder’s Court. After that, she declared her dedication to working with the SCCPSS school board, and the community, to put aside all differences to make sure the children can receive a good academic education.

“Our attention will be turned to those schools that are struggling to meet the achievement goals that we’ve set. They’ve made some progress, we want to accelerate that progress,” Levett told News 3.

Dr. Levett says she also plans to focus on continuing to help the 45 schools, that are already doing well, maintain their progress.

Before becoming the Superintendent, Levett was also a student, teacher, principal, and administrator in the school system she is now serving.