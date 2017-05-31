Bulloch County officers arrest grandfather for alleged child molestation charges

REGISTER, Ga. (Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department) – On Monday, May 29, investigators from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into the Child Molestation of a 5-year-old female child. The report came from the mother of the child and alleged that the biological, maternal, grandfather had committed the crimes against the child.

It was determined that the incident took place at the grandfather’s home located at Register, Ga.

Through the investigation, interviews conducted with the child and evidence obtained from the scene, Max Allen Johnson, 60, was arrested for the following charges: Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Incest and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

The investigation is continuing and Max Allen Johnson is being held in the Bulloch County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Inv. John Quattlebaum at 764-1785.