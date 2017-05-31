Alderman Tony Thomas publicly censured by Savannah City Council

By Published:

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- In a special meeting of the Savannah City Council, Alderman Tony Thomas was publicly censured.  The vote was unanimous among members present.  Alderman Estella Shabazz was absent from the meeting.

The vote came after much back-and-forth between Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Alderman Van Johnson about the wording of the censure.

When interviewed exclusively by WSAV’s Andrew Davis, Alderman Thomas said the censure was meaningless.  He also stated that he felt he was the victim of a conspiracy.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s