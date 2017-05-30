World’s Largest Beach Clean Up

From filthy to fantastic… it was once a stretch of coastline where beach-goers were more likely to drown in a sea of garbage than the ocean.

Versova Beach in Mumbai, India, is now unrecognizable after an 85-week clean up effort.

Just check out the before and after photos! A dramatic transformation from polluted to pristine. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has called it one of the world’s largest beach clean-ups in history. More than 5000 tons of waste was removed in about a year and a half.

The clean up all started by a 33-year-old lawyer named Afroz Shah. He started the clean up back in 2015 with a neighbor.

A few months later, Afroz and his neighbor were joined by more than 1,000 volunteers. They all got together wearing gloves as they picked up the trash from the sand.

Now this May, the beach looks like a desirable sun spot rather than a trashy dump.

Besides just cleaning up trash, the crew has cleaned the public toilets and planted 50 coconut trees.

Afroz and his crew only hope now this will encourage others to clean other polluted beaches around the world.

(sources: AP, CNN, The Asian Age, Eco Watch)