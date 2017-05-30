Video: Iraqi officials raise death toll in Baghdad bombing to 15

By Published: Updated:
Iraqi security forces and civilians inspect the site of a deadly bomb attack, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, May 30, 2017. Another bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in the Karrada neighborhood of Baghdad just after midnight on Monday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians, hospital and police officials said. (AP Photo/Karim Kadim)

BAGHDAD (AP/NBC) – Iraqi officials have raised the death toll from a nighttime bombing outside a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad to 15. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, saying a suicide bomber carried out the attack.

Police and security officials say the explosion in the Iraqi capital’s bustling Karrada neighborhood early on Tuesday also wounded 27 people. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A closed-circuit camera video of the explosion shows a busy downtown avenue, with cars driving down the street when a massive blast strikes.

Then, a huge fireball engulfs a building, forcing the cars to scramble to get away. Videos of the attack posted on social media show wounded and bloodied people crying for help on the sidewalk outside the ice cream parlor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s