Video: Family finds large alligator in backyard pool

VENICE, Fla. (NBC) – Look before you leap.Take that advice from the family that lives in this home in Venice, Florida.
They found a 7-8 foot alligator in the backyard pool. The reptile seemed to be enjoying a Memorial Day swim–that is until trappers arrived.
The gator put up a good fight, but eventually trappers were able to get it out of the pool.
