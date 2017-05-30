Suspect in Portland light rail slayings to appear in court

By Published:
This booking photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Jeremy Joseph Christian. Authorities on Saturday, May 27, 2017 identified Christian as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of two people on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The man police say fatally stabbed two other men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade on a light-rail train makes his initial court appearance in a Portland, Oregon, courtroom.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was to be arraigned on two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges. Monday afternoon.

The attack happened Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. Three other men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.

The city’s mayor says he hopes the slayings that shocked this liberal community will inspire “changes in the political dialogue in this country.”

