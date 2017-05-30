Metro reports missing teen has been located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, Christopher Proman was located on May 27.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a teen who was reported missing today.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher Proman was last seen this morning on the 7800 block of Clyo Circle. He may possibly be in the Rincon area.

Proman is described as a white male, 5’8 tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911, the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124, or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.