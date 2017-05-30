Update: Police arrest suspect in Largo Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Jamar Davis, 18, for the May 4 shooting of Javari Price, 17.

At about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 12400 block of Largo Drive and found Price suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified Davis as the suspect in this incident. With the assistance of SCMPD SWAT and Pooler Police Department, Davis was arrested on May 30 in Pooler. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.