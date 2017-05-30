Police ID man shot near W. 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) –  Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s violent crimes unit continues to investigate the shooting of a man on W. 38th Street around 11 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of W. 38th Street and found Leonard Washington, 37, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Washington told police the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle occupied by several young men. A nearby residence was also struck by bullets.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

