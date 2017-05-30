Ne-Yo tells viewers to get ready for World of Dance!

By Published:
Ne-Yo tells News 3's Courtney Cole and Reneé LaSalle what viewers can expect from tonight's World of Dance premiere!

SAVANNAH, Ga.

There’s a new competition premiering on WSAV tonight, showcasing some of the most talented dancers in the world—and they’re all competing for a $1,000,000 dollar prize!

The show has a star-studded cast of judges including Executive Producer, Jennifer Lopez, Dancing with the Stars’ Derek Hough, and none other than, Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter and dancer, Ne-Yo!

He sat down to talk to us on The Bridge Tuesday morning to tell us how he got involved with the project and what he wants all of the dancers to take away from this experience.

Press ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

 

Here’s a sneak preview of  World of Dance, before it premieres tonight on WSAV at 10:00 pm.!

The 10 episode series will be hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum.

