The Latest: Officers found Woods asleep at the wheel, but no alcohol in his system

The Latest: Report: Officers found Woods asleep at the wheel

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on Tiger Woods’ arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Police say Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel but had no alcohol in his system when officers spotted his car stopped along a Florida road.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car’s engine was running and its lights were on.

The report says officers woke Woods, who had “extremely slow and slurred speech” and told them he took several prescriptions.

According to the report, Woods was confused and asked how far he was from his Hobe Sound home. Officers said Woods was cooperative but failed a roadside sobriety test. Breath and urine tests showed no alcohol in his system.

Woods’ arraignment in Palm Beach County court on a DUI charge is scheduled for July 5.

___________________________________________________________________

(NBC) – In a written statement, Tiger Woods says he wants the public to know that alcohol was “not” involved and that he did not realize the mix of medications had affected him so strongly.

He apologized to his family and fans and says he will do everything he can to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

______________________________________________________________

Jupiter (NBC) – Tiger Woods was busted early Monday for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida.

The once-great golfer was arrested around 3 a.m. on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway in the town of Jupiter, NBC News has confirmed.

He was later released on his own recognizance, a spokesperson for Jupiter police said.

Woods, 41, a phenom whose career and marriage was wrecked by a sex scandal, lives nearby on palatial estate on Jupiter Island. He has not won a major tournament since June 2008.