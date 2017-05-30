National Parks Service offers free annual passes to military members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a gesture to honor the work they do and the sacrifices they make, the National Parks Service is offering free annual park passes to military service members and their families.

The passes are available to current U.S. military members and dependents as well as Reserve and National Guard members.

You have to pick up the pass in person at a federal recreation site. You’ll need your military ID or a common access card.

For a list of federal recreation sites that issue passes, go to nps.gov