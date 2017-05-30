I-95 bridge maintenance closing travel lanes tonight, ramp to close this weekend

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Contractors for Georgia DOT will tonight install Interstate 95 northbound lane closures between Jimmy Deloach Parkway/Exit 106 and State Route 21/Exit 109 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Lane closures are scheduled daily through Friday morning. Drivers will see two left lanes and a shoulder closed for this work.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Department contractors will close the I-16 west bound ramp to I-95 southbound and lane closures on I-95 southbound that will shift at some point from one right lane and shoulder to two left lanes and shoulder. The ramp will remain closed all weekend.

During this period, the temporary detour is I-16 West to Pooler Parkway to I-16 East to I-95 South.

Officials say these lane closures are necessary to lay a polymer overlay on the bridge decks and replace bridge joints as part of I-95 bridge preservation project at 22 Chatham County locations.