Highway 144 West closed due to 3-vehicle accident

By Published:

GLENVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Highway 144 West is closed from the installation boundary near Glennville to Highway 119 due to a three-vehicle accident.

No word on injuries at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid highway and seek alternate routes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s