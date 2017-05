SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kimberly Chappell-Stevens, the mayor pro-tem for Thunderbolt, announced the death of Sgt. Frank Chappell, Jr. He died on May 27 and was one of the last surviving members of the second group of black officers hired by the Savannah Police Department in 1957. He retired in 1992 after a 35-year career and went on to become the Alderman for the Town of Thunderbolt from 1993-1998.

Services have not been announced and Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.