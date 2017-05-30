Developing Story: Mayor to ask council to vote on motion of censure for Alderman Tony Thomas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Eddie DeLoach called a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, to announce a special City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. He said the purpose of the meeting is to ask the council to support his motion of censure for Alderman Tony Thomas for his behavior.

DeLoach said he spoke with the alderman after hearing about a comment he made to a reporter on Saturday. He said Thomas made an “unacceptable, sexist, vulgar comment toward a reporter. His language and behavior are unacceptable for any member of the public especially someone holding elected office.”

DeLoach said Thomas admitted to using the comment and said he would make the same comment again if given the chance. The mayor noted what he calls “a downward spiral of Alderman Thomas” and referred to an incident from the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops. Watch News 3 at 5 p.m. for more on this story.