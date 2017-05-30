‘America’s Got Talent’ announces Savannah Open Call Auditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah auditions for “America’s Got Talent” have been announced following the 12th season premiere of the show.

Open Call Auditions will be held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center on Nov. 19.

AGT hopefuls are urged to sign up online for a November audition or submit a video now to be considered for a ‘Front of the Line Pass.’

For more information, visit AGTauditions.com.