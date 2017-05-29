NBC: Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida

Jupiter (NBC) – Tiger Woods was busted early Monday for allegedly driving under the influence in Florida.

The once-great golfer was arrested around 3 a.m. on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway in the town of Jupiter, NBC News has confirmed.

He was later released on his own recognizance, a spokesperson for Jupiter police said.

Woods, 41, a phenom whose career and marriage was wrecked by a sex scandal, lives nearby on palatial estate on Jupiter Island. He has not won a major tournament since June 2008.