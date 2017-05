Chatham County (WSAV) – The Chatham County Public Works department will be closing all west bound lanes of the Causton Bluff Bridge from May 30 to June 5 for repairs.

West bound traffic will be detoured to an east bound lane for the duration of the work.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution in the construction zone as there will be delays. Signage can also be seen near the bridge to warn drivers of the closure.