Music community reacts to death of Gregg Allman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn the loss of Southern rock music legend, Gregg Allman, after news of his death was released on Saturday.
The Allman Brothers Band shared this photo of The Beacon Theatre where they played countless shows over the years.
Warren Haynes, guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule, penned a tribute on Facebook.
Cher, who was married to Allman in the late seventies, tweeted a few photos from their shared days in Macon.
Former Allman Brothers Band member, Chuck Leavell shared his sentiments on Facebook.
The Big House museum, where the original Allman Brothers Band members lived, shared a photo in remembrance.
Many others from the music community paid tribute as well.