Music community reacts to death of Gregg Allman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn the loss of Southern rock music legend, Gregg Allman, after news of his death was released on Saturday.

The Allman Brothers Band shared this photo of The Beacon Theatre where they played countless shows over the years.

The Beacon Theatre, NYC. So many memories… pic.twitter.com/MsYAvUuK4W — Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) May 28, 2017

Warren Haynes, guitarist for The Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule, penned a tribute on Facebook.

Cher, who was married to Allman in the late seventies, tweeted a few photos from their shared days in Macon.

Chank ,

Thinking bout funny,crazy,amazing Macon days,dear friend… pic.twitter.com/KJSXlMeBcd — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Former Allman Brothers Band member, Chuck Leavell shared his sentiments on Facebook.

The Big House museum, where the original Allman Brothers Band members lived, shared a photo in remembrance.

Many others from the music community paid tribute as well.

He showed me his tattoos… his voice…. his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017