Fans reflect on life, legacy of rock legend Gregg Allman

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday the music world lost another icon.

Founder of Southern Rock and The Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman, died from complications from liver cancer. He died at his home near Savannah. He was 69.

Despite a past of struggles with addiction and scandals, many of his fans are choosing to remember him for the unique and raw devotion he gave to his music.

“You could play the same note a thousand different ways and he just had a very good way of playing it,” Simon Hodgson said.

Hodgson works at Portman’s Music Superstore where Allman was a frequent customer. For the final years of his life, Allman made Savannah his home.

“To say Savannah was his home was a big thing. Kinda made us famous in a sorta way,” Kenny Moore, a fellow Portman’s employer, said.

This personal connection, fans says, is what makes losing the Midnight Rider even more painful.

“He’s a lot of people’s guitar hero and he will be missed,” Hodgson said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.