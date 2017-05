CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – Calls are coming into our newsroom there is a fallen power pole causing traffic delays along Highway 80 near the Bull River Bridge. Metro Police inform us the downed power lines were affecting traffic actually on the Wilmington River bridge crossing in and out of Thunderbolt.

Police tell News 3 the power lines have since been removed and traffic should begin flowing smoothly through highway 80 around the Thunderbolt bridge.