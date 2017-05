AP — (WSAV)

A publicist for Rock Legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died.

His publicist confirmed Allman died at his home in Savannah today.

Allman had canceled some 2016 tour dates for health reasons. In March, he canceled performances for the rest of the year.

Allman was born in Nashville and was raised in Florida.

He and his older brother Duane formed the nucleus of The Allman Brothers Band.

Allman was 69 years old.