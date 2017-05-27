Man convicted of locking two teens in room with little food

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been convicted of locking two teenage boys in a bedroom with little food or water and forcing them to use a bucket as a toilet.

Solicitor Duffie Stone announced Friday a jury convicted 56-year-old Ernest Bailey of Walterboro of child neglect.

Prosecutor Reed Evans says Bailey dated the teen’s guardian and forced the 13- and 14-year-old boys into their bedroom whenever she left for work or to run errands.

A police report shows Bailey was arrested last June after refusing to let a social worker inside.

Bailey was sentenced to 335 days already spent in jail awaiting trial and two years of probation. He could face additional time for violating his parole. Bailey is on parole for a 1988 burglary conviction. A hearing is pending.