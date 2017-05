SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville, Georgia, died May 26, in Al-Hasakah, Syria, of injuries sustained during a vehicle rollover related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.