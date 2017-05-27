Hundreds hits the streets for Savannah Mile

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Saturday morning more than 500 people started their Memorial Day Weekend by hitting the streets of downtown Savannah in honor of the fallen.

Men, women, children and pets took part in the annual Savannah Mile. The entire event benefits The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire which has raised millions of dollar for families in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire who have lost first responders.

The race consisted of several heats including a Memory Walk in which dozens of surviving family members walked from Forsyth Park to Johnson Square and a Heroes Heat where military servicemen and women and first responders ran in full gear from start to finish.

The race provides both immediate and long-term financial needs for families in need.

“Besides keeping in touch with them forever this provides the surviving family members fully paid college education. That is so important because so many of these families who lose a loved one, that was there breadwinner,” The 200 Club president Mark Dana said.

The race raised more than $115,000 for families in 20 plus counties in Georgia and South Carolina.