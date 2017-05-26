Trump travel ban showdown headed for Supreme Court

By Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s administration is pledging a Supreme Court showdown over his travel ban. That’s after a federal appeals court said Thursday in ruling against it that the ban “drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.”

Citing the president’s duty to protect the country from terrorism, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says that the Justice Department will ask the high court to review the case. He’s offered no timetable.

The justices almost always have the final say when a lower court strikes down a federal law or presidential action.

The presidential executive order issued by Trump seeks to temporarily cut off visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

