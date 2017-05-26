TIU investigates Highway 204 double fatal crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Florida couple has died as a result of injuries sustained in May 23 crash on Highway 204.

Robert Hume, 83, was traveling in a vehicle with his wife Daisy Hume, 79, when the crash occurred. They both died this morning.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) continues an investigation into the crash.

An initial investigation revealed that Robert Hume was traveling in the left lane of Highway 204 around 2:20 p.m. when he, for unknown reasons, put the vehicle in reverse near the exit to Highway 17.

Another vehicle traveling behind him struck the rear of Hume’s vehicle. All parties received serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

__________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham County Officers have cleared the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 17. All lanes have been reopened.

__________________________________________________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are on the scene of a traffic accident at SR 204 and Highway 17. Roads are expected to be closed for another hour.

One westbound lane of 204 is open and traffic is being diverted onto 17.

One serious injury has been reported.

Officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes.