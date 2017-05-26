Thousands of GA residents lose food stamps to work requirements

GEORGIA (WSAV) – More than half of food stamp recipients in twenty-one Georgia counties have been dropped from the program due to state instituted work requirements.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, state figures reveal that 11,770 people considered able-bodied without children were required to find work by April 1 to continue receiving food stamps.

The plan is set to expand work requirements to all 159 counties by 2019.

Around 1.6 million Georgia residents use food stamps, which are funded with federal dollars managed by the state Department of Family and Child Services.

Jen Singeisen, Executive Director of Step Up Savannah, says food stamp programs like this are a chance at better life.

“After SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] was established, mothers who had access to this program had fewer low weight babies. Children who have received stamps are performing better in schools.”

The department has offered help with job search and training to affected recipients.