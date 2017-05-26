SC students craft prosthetic leg for Moon Star the dog

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton High School [BLHS] students have successfully crafted a prosthetic leg for Moon Star, a three-legged dog.

After five months, students in Justin Robinson’s Engineering, Design and Development class at BLHS shared the fruits of their labor with the rest of the school district.

Students at Coosa Elementary watched a video shared on the Beaufort County School District’s [BCSD] YouTube Channel and wanted to see Moon Star’s new leg in person.

“It gave me a better chance to see how the prosthetic leg looked and how it worked,” says Tucker Mickel, 5th Grade Coosa Elementary School student.

Estee Williams, Moon Star’s owner and BCSD Technology Coach, was happy to see that the project was beneficial to everyone involved.

“It’s just really nice,” said Williams, “to get to see students being innovative, using technology like 3D printing, and then seeing them inspire other students in a whole other part of our school district.”