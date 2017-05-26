SC man pleads guilty to murdering 7 over 13 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A man who admitted killing seven people over nearly 13 years in South Carolina while running a successful real estate business has pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and a number of other charges.

Todd Kohlhepp has accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for life without parole. Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty against Kohlhepp, who was arrested in November after investigators rescued a woman chained inside a container on his property for more than two months.

Kohlhepp admitted killing four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 after becoming enraged by something the shop owner said. He also killed a husband and wife doing work on his Spartanburg County property in 2015 and the boyfriend of the woman chained in the container.