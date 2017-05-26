Preview: Savannah/Tybee-filmed ‘Baywatch’ hits theaters along with ‘Pirates’

(NBC) – It was a TV show that wasn’t very successful initially. “Baywatch” premiered on NBC in 1989, but was canceled after only one season due to low ratings. But when producers took it to syndication, the bikini drama took off.

Now there’s a movie version to kick-off Memoria Day weekend.

Filmed mostly in Savnanah and Tybee Island, the slow-mo and sunscreen come to the big screen in “Baywatch.” This reboot of the boob tube classic casts Dwayne Johnson as a king-of-the-beach lifeguard. He’s making former Olympian Zach Efron jump through hoops to win a job. But the wave runners find themselves in deep water when drug lord Priyanka Chopra comes to town and they take it upon themselves to splash some cold water on her operation. “Baywatch” is rated R.

Javier Bardem crawls from the briny deep in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales.” This fifth chapter brings Bardem aboard as a Spanish sailor bent on ridding the seas of grimy pirates. But when Johnny Depp’s jack sparrow sends him to a watery grave, Bardem returns as a soggy ghost and vows to seek revenge. “Dead Men Tell no Tales” is rated PG-13.

Move your feet to improved diplomatic relations in “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios.” This documentary follows up on the 1997 landmark album that exposed the world to the sweet beats of musical Cuba. “Buena Vista Social Club” is in limited release this week.