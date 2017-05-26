Pair pickpockets elderly woman, Metro seeks identity of suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Southside Precinct investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair suspected of a theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Abercorn Street on April 24.

The suspects are a heavyset black female and a thin black male, who worked together to pickpocket an elderly victim under the guise of offering her assistance while shopping. The female suspect appears to be in her late-thirties to mid-forties.

This pair is suspected in another theft incident as well.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identify or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 351-3403.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.