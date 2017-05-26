Metro seeks help to identify theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a female suspected of a theft that occurred on May 21.

The suspect is a white female, who appears to be in her late-twenties to mid-thirties. She may be driving an older-model, blue Saturn.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identify or this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3100 x1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.